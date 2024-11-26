Baby Webmasters escape CEC Dragons, secure Final Four spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters outlasted the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 57-55, in a nail-biting duel to clinch the final slot in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Juniors Basketball Tournament Final Four on Tuesday, November 26, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Webmasters, who entered the game tied with the Dragons at 7-3, secured the coveted No. 4 seed, setting up a semifinal showdown against the top-seeded University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars on Thursday, November 28.

The intensity was palpable as both teams refused to back down. UC trailed through the first three quarters, facing multiple lead changes and four deadlocks, but never allowed CEC to pull away. By the end of the third period, UC was just three points behind, 46-49, setting the stage for a pivotal final frame.

UC’s rally began early in the fourth quarter when Carlo Salgarino, who would later be named Player of the Game, scored a crucial basket. Jehu Syx Romanos then split his free throws to tie the game at 49-all. Salgarino struck again with a layup, giving UC their first lead of the second half at 52-49.

Crucial turnover

CEC’s Mark Justine Parilla responded with a putback, cutting the deficit to one, 51-52.

However, UC team captain Jake Lordwin Yong, fresh off his All-Star MVP performance, drained a clutch three-pointer to extend the lead to 55-51. Romanos followed up with a jumper, widening the gap to six points, 57-51.

The Dragons showed their resilience, with team captain Lybron James Lamo scoring a jumper to narrow the gap to four, 53-57. Kenneth Fuller added another basket with a minute left, bringing CEC within striking distance.

With 35.8 seconds remaining, UC’s Romanos committed a costly traveling violation, giving CEC a golden opportunity. But Parilla’s wide-open three-pointer didn’t hit iron, resulting in a crucial turnover.

Yong’s subsequent misstep gave CEC another chance, but Jancy Ventura’s potential game-tying layup missed the mark. Ahron Cagayao secured the defensive rebound, forcing CEC to foul.

Even after Cagayao missed both free throws, CEC couldn’t capitalize on their final possession with 1.5 seconds left, sealing their fate in a hard-fought battle.

Salgarino delivered a dominant double-double performance, finishing with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and one block. Yong contributed across the board with seven points, five rebounds, five steals, and four assists.

For CEC, Reyneve Arobo led the charge with 16 points, five rebounds, and one steal, while Lamo added nine points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

UC outperformed CEC in critical areas, converting 26 points off turnovers compared to CEC’s 14. They also dominated second-chance points, 15-10, and excelled in transition, outscoring CEC 22-7.

