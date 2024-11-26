3 dead, 1 injured in Cebu in a span of 2 days

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 26,2024 - 04:43 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of three individuals have lost their lives in three separate incidents in Cebu in a span of only two days.

This was a week after the case of Neca Denise Lagria, the 22-year-old woman who was found dead at the South Road Properties seawall after she was allegedly choked to death by a jeepney driver.

Toledo killing

At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, authorities in Toledo City, Cebu received a report about a dead person.

When responding officers arrived in Purok 5, Brgy. Carmen, they found the lifeless body of Rolando Malaay.

Malaay, 49, was a tricycle driver who lived in the barangay.

According to police, Malaay’s friend narrated that he woke up at past 5:00 a.m. and noticed the victim lying on his hammock.

No matter how much he called, Malaay would not respond.

This prompted him to ask for help from a neighbor and the police were eventually called.

Authorities found that Malaay had sustained injuries on his head and no longer had signs of life.

Duljo Fatima shooting

A few hours later or at around 8:05 p.m., authorities received reports about a shooting incident at Sitio Laguna, B. Aranas Extension in Brgy. Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

The victim has been identified as Guillersol Ocarol, 20, a resident of Sitio Sta. Monica of the said barangay.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was walking home after buying food when an unidentified individual approached him and shot him twice in the head and neck, causing his immediate death.

The suspect was reportedly clad in a long sleeve sweatshirt and while and yellow combination basketball jersey short.

Residents in the area revealed that the victim had a reputation for causing trouble in the barangay due to his alleged involvement in theft and snatching incidents.

This was confirmed by Mambaling police who disclosed that the victim was allegedly a notorious thief and was recently arrested in the previous week. However, he was released when the complainant chose not to pursue charges.

At the crime scene, authorities recovered two bullet casings and one slug of an unidentified caliber used in the shooting.

Man found dead in Cardinal Rosales Ave.

One day later, another man turned up dead, which was first believed to have been a victim of a shooting incident in Cebu City.

However, Scene of the Crime Operatives of the Cebu City Police Office were not sure of how the victim died and so they recommended an autopsy be done on the body of the Rommel Villameno, 34, an electrician, who lived in Barangay Luz in Cebu City.

Initial investigation showed that the victim might have fallen down and hit his head on the pavement, since police said there was no foul play in the death.

The victim’s death reportedly happened at around 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26.

Villameno was found dead lying on the ground along Cardinal Rosales Avenue in Cebu City.

A duty guard at the crime scene told authorities that the victim was last seen at around 10:00 p.m. on Monday standing on the street while intoxicated.

But when the security guard was conducting roving hours later, Villameno’s lifeless body was on the ground.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) personnel processed the crime scene and reportedly found no signs of foul play.

These three victims were found dead only hours apart and law enforcers are now conducting an investigation to find the perpetrators especially in the Toledo and Duljo Fatima shootings.

Stabbing incident

Meanwhile, a stabbing incident also took place in F.Llamas St., Brgy. Punta Princesa, Cebu City at around 10:30 p.m. last Monday.

Fortunately, the victim, Eden Gabisay Ardiente, was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Ardiente is a 32-year-old man who lives in Sitio Langub, Brgy. Sirao

According to police, the victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife by flower vendor Jomar Ogao-ogao Gadenas, 32.

Ardiente sustained injuries on both of his hands and was immediately assisted by responding Barangay peace and safety officers (BPSO) personnel.

Meanwhile, Gadenas was quickly apprehended and is now under the custody of police. He will likely be facing charges for attempted homicide.

