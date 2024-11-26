Police file charges against Neca Denise Lagria’s killer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities here have filed charges against the man accused of killing Neca Denise Lagria and dumping her body off the seawall at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

Suspect Godofredo Brufal is now facing homicide, illegal possession of firearms and theft charges after he admitted to strangling Lagria for biting his tounge, after he kissed her, while she was onboard his jeepney last November 19.

Lagria, who works as a cashier at a restaurant in Mandaue City, was on her way to work at past 3 a.m. when she was attacked.

READ: ‘Case solved’: Neca Denise Lagria strangled to death after fighting attacker

Despite her efforts to fight off Brufal, she was killed. Her body was later on found floating off the waters at the SRP.

She was only 22-years-old.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, the deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that rape charge may also be filed against Brufal if the autopsy examination on Lagria would show that she was raped.

READ: Angry kin of Neca Denise Lagria confront man who killed her

As of this writing, Brufal remains detained at the custodial facility of the Mambaling Police Station.

Hot pursuit

Brufal was arrested in his home in Brgy. Sab-a in San Remigio town in northern Cebu on November 20 as part of CCPO’s hot pursuit operation.

His arrest was made shortly after his nephew, Jason Cullamat, was also arrested in Consolacion town, when police intercepted the jeepney that he was driving.

READ: Who is Neca Denise Lagria? The woman found dead near SRP seawall

The vehicle that Cullamat was driving was earlier rented by Brufal. It was the same vehicle that Brufal used in the crime.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that the police secured showed the jeepney’s route to the SRP where Lagria’s body was later on discovered.

Authorities also recovered the victim’s shoes and mobile phone, and a firearm from his possession during Brufal’s arrest.

Romantic feelings

When confronted by Lagria’s family, Brufal admitted to having committed the crime and apologized for his actions. However, he denied having romantic feelings for the victim and claimed that that it was not his intention to kill her.

This was not Brufal’s first run in with the law as he has a criminal record linking him to a total of eight crimes, including a case for acts of lasciviousness.

However, despite his apology, the victim’s family only wishes for Brufal to stay behind bars for a long time so that he would not hurt anyone else.

Lagria’s wake is now being held at their house in Sitio Silot, Brgy. Yati in Liloan town in northern Cebu. Her interment is scheduled on Saturday, November 30.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP