Cebu FC eyes redemption in Jeonbuk FC match in South Korea

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will look to build on their recent victory as they prepare for a challenging encounter in the AFC Champions League 2.

Cebu FC will travel to South Korea for their penultimate match in Group H, facing the formidable Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonbuk State on Thursday, November 28.

Currently the only team in Group H without a victory, Cebu FC enters this match with urgency, as they seek crucial points to stay alive in the competition.

AFC Champions League

Their last outing in the AFC Champions League 2 saw them suffer a heavy 2-9 defeat to Muangthong United FC of Thailand at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC lead the group with an impressive nine points, boasting three wins and one loss. They are followed by Selangor FC, with a 2-1-1 record, and Muangthong United FC at 1-2-1.

Cebu FC remains winless in four group-stage matches, but their recent triumph in the Philippines Football League (PFL) offers a glimmer of hope.

Fresh off a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Maharlika Manila FC on November 23 at Rizal Memorial Stadium, the Gentle Giants will look to carry that momentum into their AFC Champions League 2 campaign.

Abou Sy was the match-winner for Cebu, scoring the decisive goal in the 52nd minute.

Despite the positive result in the PFL, Cebu FC faces challenges in the domestic league, currently occupying 4th place in the standings—a significant drop from last season’s 2nd-place finish, which secured their spot in the AFC Champions League 2.

The match between Cebu FC and Jeonbuk FC is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m.

