Knights escape Petra Simon to rule SMB Summer League

Cebu City, Philippines—The Knights outlasted Petra Simon down the stretch, 66-64, to come away with the championship in the SMB Sarap Mag Babad Summer League in the finals on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

It was a hotly contested game all throughout with the Knights clinging on to a two-point lead and possession in the hands of Petra Simon.

However, Petra Simon could not take advantage as time expired, giving the Knights the title.

JD Solitario led the way for the Knights with an incredible performance of 27 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.

Jan Javellana paced the losing side with 21 points and five steals.

THE SCORES:

KNIGHTS (66) Solitario 27, Congmon 11, Llanos 13, Ares 8, Escober 6, Roa 2.

PETRA SIMON (64) Javellana 21, Daligdig 11 Sanchez 10 Carillo 2 Gabatan 3 Opone 5 Lao 2 Delos Reyes 3 Lao 2 Villahermosa 2 Amacio 2 Gera 2. /bmjo