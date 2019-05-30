Kim Chiu joins Karencitta for ‘Bambambam’ dance collaboration

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuana singer Karen Ann Cabrera, more known as Karencitta, released a dance collaboration with Cebuana actress Kim Chiu.

The “BamBamBam” dance challenge collaboration was released on Chiu’s YouTube channel on Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019. It has garnered around 60,000 views as of 1 p.m. of Thursday, May 30.

The 12-minute video started with Chiu introducing Karencitta as her vlog guest.

“Since I am a proud Bisaya, na shock kaayo ko kay naa’y ni contact sa Kim Chiu PH nga makipag collab. It is my first time to do a collab vlog here on my channel,” Chiu said.

(Since I am a proud Bisaya, I am shocked because someone reached out to me for a collaboration. This is my first time to do a collaboration vlog on my channel.)

Karencitta in a message to Cebu Daily News Digital said that she reached out to Chiu for a collaboration after her fans tagged her on Chiu’s “BamBamBam” performance on “It’s Showtime.”

“I thought she did amazing dancing in those heels. I felt heaps of Cebuana pride watching it so I immediately reached out to her about collaborating together,” she said.

The taping was done last May 10 in Manila.

The 12-minute video also includes clips of Karencitta teaching “BamBamBam” dance steps to Chiu and members of the dance group, G-Force.

“It was pure fun. She (Chiu) is extremely easy to work with. Wala’y libog and murag siya’g Ate nako. We chikka about our experiences working in showbiz, recreation, and future plans. I really love Kim and her family,” Karencitta said.

(It was pure fun. She is extremely easy to work with. She is like an older sister to me. We talk about our experiences in show business, recreation, and future plans. I really love Kim and her family.)

Aside from “BamBamBam”, Karencitta also popularized songs like Cebuana”, “Shotgun”, “No Apology”, “Ooopapa”, “Luvburn”, “Cali Soul”, and “June.” /bmjo