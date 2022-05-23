KPop icon JYP in Cebu as guest speaker for bible seminar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Netizens and Kpop fans in the Philippines went into a frenzy after learning that one of their idols and an icon in the Kpop industry is in Cebu.

South Korean superstar Park Jin-young, the famous co-founder of entertainment agency JYP, is in Cebu City and fans were quick to spread the news.

A few lucky ones like Fred Estrada even managed to take a selfie with Park while the latter was strolling around Ayala Center Cebu last Sunday, May 22.

“JYP is in Ayala Center Cebu,” wrote Estrada in his tweet.

Park is in the Queen City of the South not to promote the latest albums and talents from JYP. But as a guest speaker for a bible seminar organized by the Cebu Baptist Church and held in Quest Hotel.

One of those who attended last Sunday’s seminar was TikTok personalities and bloggers Richie Anne Castillo and Kathryn Sienna Tan.

Both Castillo and Tan’s videos featuring Park also went viral on social media.

In one of Castillo’s video, Park can be heard sharing some words of wisdom on life, particularly on the importance of having faith in God, to his audience.

“Is JY Park singing today? Is he dancing? No. Unfortunately, I’m not gonna be singing or dancing but I’m here to share with you something that’s more important than music,” said Park.

“Music consoles us when we’re sad. Music makes us happy again. When we’re lonely, it touches our hearts. But it doesn’t solve the fundamental problem of our life. It just makes you feel better but it doesn’t solve the problem,” he added.

After the seminar, Castillo was also delighted to get an autograph from the Kpop icon.

Some of the notable Kpop celebrities and groups Park handled included Wonder Girls, TWICE, 2PM, ITZY, Got7, and Rain who gained popularity here in the Philippines for his role in the 2004 Kdrama series Full House.

