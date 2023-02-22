WATCH: ‘Power Duo’ stuns with aerial dance in ‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ finals

Filipino act Power Duo brought the “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” judges and audiences to their feet with their breathtaking performance during the show’s grand finals.

The contemporary dance acrobatic group, consisting of sweethearts Jervin and Anjanette Minor, drew praise from the judges as they danced to “In The Stars” by Benson Boone, as seen in a video uploaded on America’s Got Talent’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Among the most noteworthy moments of the couple’s performance include their use of a ceiling installation to showcase more of their acrobatic dance moves. They also earned a standing ovation after Anjanette suddenly let go of the aerial ribbon, which made her fall directly into Jervin’s arms.

“You two were born to do this together. It is so beautiful to watch you two dance,” AGT judge and supermodel Heidi Klum said after the performance. “I thought it was fantastic. I wasn’t sure if you were crying in the middle of it, because I was not sure if it was part of the dance.”

An emotional Anjanette responded, “Yes, we are grateful to be here in the finals.”

Meanwhile, Canadian comedian Howie Mandel said Power Duo made their performance seem “effortless” onstage.

“I’ve been married for 42 years and my wife and I do a lot of that stuff with her. Plus, if we tried it, we would rip the shower curtains off,” Mandel began in jest. “It’s beautiful to watch, and you made it seem effortless. Best of luck to you.

Simon Cowell, on the other hand, praised the couple for a “brilliant” performance.

“I think on a show like this, you gotta be good. You gotta be better than you were when we first saw you. And you gotta be likable. And you achieved all three. I’m really happy for you. The pressure is really on tonight, but you did it really brilliantly,” he said.

Power Duo was announced as one of the finalists of AGT in January 2023 after winning the super fans vote. The winner of the talent content will be announced on Monday, Feb. 27.

Also included in the show’s finalists are singing group Detroit Youth Choir, ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean, singer Tom Ball, magician Aidan McCann, acrobatic trio Bello Sisters, stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield, dance troupe Light Balance Kids, saxophonist Avery Dixon, singer-songwriter Kodi Lee, and aerialist Aidan Bryant.

The Filipino couple previously won the fifth season of “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2016, and finished third place on “Asia’s Got Talent” in 2019.

