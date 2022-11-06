Kris Aquino, now in Los Angeles for treatments, is still ‘as sharp as ever’

Kris Aquino’s friend, writer-editor Dindo Balares, gave an update on the Queen of All Media’s health, stating that she has left Texas and is now in Los Angeles for her medical treatments.

Balares disclosed this while showing an old photo of himself with Aquino, through his Facebook page last Thursday, Nov. 3. While he is the Philippines, he is in constant communication with the Queen of All Media even while she was seeking treatment abroad.

“Kumusta na si Kris? As sharp as ever at makulit pa rin. Kumpirmado ang inilabas ni Ogie Diaz sa YouTube na umalis na sa Texas at lumipat sa Los Angeles si Krisy,” he said, referring to the comedian’s statement about Aquino in his vlog last Oct. 20.

(How’s Kris? She is as sharp as ever, and still lively. The information shared by Ogie Diaz through his YouTube is confirmed: Kris has left Texas and transferred to Los Angeles.)

“May ipinadala siyang video with Kuya Josh at Bimb, puwede sanang i-screen grab para pang-update sa kanilang followers, pero ‘di ko naipagpaalam kaya itong isa sa mga dating photo namin muna ang ipo-post ko,” Balares added.

(She sent a video of herself with Josh and Bimb, I could screengrab it to update their followers but I was not able to ask permission from them. For the meantime, I am posting here one of our old photos together.)

Balares then talked about how Aquino supports his interest in farming, recalling their recent conversation where she offered to provide his farming needs.

“Gusto niyang suportahan ang ginagawa kong soil regeneration,” he stated. “For the first time, may tumawag sa akin ng environmentalist. Si Krissy.” (She wants to support my soil regeneration project. For the first time, someone called me an environmentalist — it’s Krissy.)

“She’s as sharp, concerned, and loving as ever,” Balares concluded.

Aquino has been diagnosed with four autoimmune diseases but she revealed experiencing physical manifestations of a possible fifth illness. Despite her health condition, Aquino earlier said that she’s still blessed to have received prayers and kindness from people she has never even met.

