Entrepreneurs’ summit and innovation expo set on June 12-14

Stakeholders from different industries will soon come together to reinforce the ecosystem that supports enterprise development and increases innovation capabilities of micro, small, and medium enterprises.

They will share their knowledge through the Entrepreneurs’ Summit and Cebu Innovation Expo on June 12-14, 2019at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, providing in the process opportunities and strategies for inclusive growth and sustainability of Cebu’s businesses. They are policy makers, industry business sector representatives, members of the academe, inventors or innovators, and professionals from innovation centers and other business support institutions.

The Entrepreneurs’ Summit and Cebu Innovation Expo is one of the highlights of the Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2019 in June, the annual flagship project of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI). It is aligned with the theme, “Innovation in Action”.

Virgilio G. Espeleta, Founder of Famcor Franchise Management and Executive Development Corporation, CCCI 2019 President and Entrepreneurship Committee Chairman said, that this event is cutting across all size, stage and level in business where entrepreneurs, investors and supporters convenes.

The summit will feature a cluster of dynamic and influential speakers to share a firsthand account of their journeys as entrepreneurs. Sec. Fortunato Dela Pena will do the Keynote Speech for Innovation in Action.

The high-power roster of speakers includes Sandy Roque – Head, BCA-Enterprise Analytics and Market Research of PLDT Enterprise will talk on “Anticipating or Driving Disruptions with Data Analytics”

Fred Groen – Analytics Lead of Amazon Web Services will talk about “Anticipating Disruptions and Trends in the Market.”

Ed A. Sahagun – Chief Executive Officer from Union GalvasteelPhilcement and Phinma Solar will discourse on “Leapfrogging our Competitiveness Ranking.”

Ramon M. Lopez – Secretary – Department of Trade and Industry will tackle the “Ease of Doing Business: Government as Enablers.”

Catherine Del Villar- Assistant Vice President for Energy Sales retail of Aboitiz Power Corporation will explain “Retail Electricity: Reducing the Cost of Business.”

Christopher P. Monterola (Ph.D.) – Professor, Head, School of Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Executive Managing Director of ACCeSs@AIM will enlarge upon “THE TALENT GAP: Building the Millennials for the Future.”

Edsel C. Paglinawan – Product and Innovation Head of Eastern Communication will expound on “Fire Innovation (4th Industrial Revolution)

Fleire Castro – Digital Marketing Consultant, Mentor, Trainer, Advocate will deal with “Digital Marketing.”

Muhammad Hussain Khalid – Vice President/Head of Marketplace will speak about “Online Selling.”

Paulo Uy – Director of Cebu Digital Outsourcing Solutions Inc. will explicate “B2B – Inclusive Growth APP Launch.”

Virgilio Chua – Managing Director and Co-Head Investment Banking of SB Capital will talk about Alternative Financing Options to Spur SME Growth

A seat for the Entrepreneurs’ Summit is at Php 3,000.00 per pax and with a group rate (4+1) at Php 11,500.00. Interested participant who will register online:https://www.cebubusinessmonth.com/entrepreneurs-summit/ can avail of the the online registration incentive of Php2,500 plus Paymaya e-wallet with P500 load for 1st 100 registrants.

Simultaneously, Cebu Innovation Expo 2019 will assemble 136 exhibitors and stakeholders from the different sectors and industries. There will be a varied mix from the Philippine Franchise Association, Hotel Resorts Restaurants Association of Cebu, Travel Agencies, Real Estate firms, Entrepreneurs, Startup business, and ICT-BPM companies.

“We would like to encourage everyone to take this opportunity to attend the hourly presentations and talks of our sponsors and exhibitors. These are open to the public. There will also be a business matching session and Jobs Fair at the exhibit area,” Karl De Pio, Innovation Expo Chairman said.

Cebu Innovation Expo 2019 is for companies seeking to “adopt, borrow or acquire” useful innovations or inventions. The 3-day Expo will be on June 12-14, 2019, 10 AM – 7 PM at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

Cebu Innovation Expo 2019 booth is at Php 30,000.00 (2m x 3m).

For additional information call 232-1423/ 0916-4641747 look for Maribel Melgar or email secretariat@cebubusinessmonth.com; maribel@cebuchamber.org andjovito@cebuchamber.org