Gothong Southern Celebrates Atty. Teodoro Kalaw IV as the First Filipino Awarded Qualified Risk Director® Designation

Gothong Southern proudly announces that one of its independent directors, Atty. Teodoro Kalaw IV, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone as the first Filipino to be awarded the prestigious Qualified Risk Director® (QRD®) designation by the Directors and Chief Risk Officers Institute (DCRO Institute), the global leader in risk governance training and credentialing. This recognition underscores Atty. Kalaw’s commitment to advancing governance excellence, equipping him with enhanced expertise to navigate complex risk environments while promoting sustainable leadership and value creation within Gothong Southern and the broader business community.

Gothong Southern celebrates this milestone and remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering leaders who uphold the highest standards of governance and risk management, driving innovation, and sustainability in every aspect of its operations.

The QRD® designation is awarded to select individuals who demonstrate exemplary leadership, experience, and a strong commitment to advancing the positive governance of risk-taking in corporate settings. Through its partnership with the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) Philippines, the DCRO Institute brings world-class training and credentials to Filipino leaders, fostering stronger corporate governance capabilities in the country. Atty. Kalaw’s achievement aligns seamlessly with Gothong Southern’s vision of excellence and sustainability in corporate governance. This milestone reflects not only Atty. Kalaw’s individual accomplishments but also Gothong Southern’s dedication to building a resilient and future-ready organization. Just recently, and as a pioneer among private non-listed firms in the transport and E2E supply chain industry, the business group’s Gothong Southern has led the way in issuing its initial Sustainability Report, a first for non-listed firms in this marketspace.

This past decade, independent directors of Gothong Southern like Atty. Kalaw have significantly contributed to creating both shareholder and shared value for the business group. Former President & Chief Operating Officer of Philippine Airlines Jaime J. Bautista was also an independent director with Atty. Kalaw on the Gothong Southern board, until his transition to serve as the incumbent Secretary of Transportation of the Republic of the Philippines. Secretary Bautista’s place on that board is now filled by Mr. Arvind Sachdev, former President and General Manager of Colgate Palmolive, Philippines. International supply chain consultant Tonet Rivera, former Senior Vice-President for Global Supply Chain of the multinational Mead Johnson Nutrition, is in turn an independent director of the business group’s Yello X Supply Chain Solutions.

David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute, highlighted the significance of this milestone by expressing confidence that Atty. Kalaw’s leadership would subsequently have a material impact through the distinguished network of the DCRO Institute. Atty. Kalaw is the Corporate Secretary and Thought Leadership Chair of the DCRO Institute’s local governance partner, the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) Philippines. Among other accomplishments, in addition to his role in Gothong Southern, is he is also the country’s first and only Chartered Arbitrator as well as the first Filipino Certified Sustainability Professional accredited by the Global Reporting Institute (GRI), the leading international sustainability reporting standards body.

About Gothong Southern

Gothong Southern is a leading force in the Philippines’ transport and E2E supply chain, with a steadfast commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable business solutions. Gothong Southern continuously strives to be a trusted partner in building resilient and future-ready businesses. Visit www.gothong.com to know more about its integrated products in transport, E2E supply chain, and business solutions.