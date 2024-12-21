Naga City accident: Female motorcycle rider crushed by trailer truck

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A female motorcycle passenger died after she was run over by a trailer truck around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2024, at the national highway of Barangay Tuyan, City of Naga.

The victim of the Naga City accident was identified as Thotsie Alvarez Suico, 24 years old, with a live-in partner and a resident of Brgy. Tonggo, San Fernando town.

According to the Naga Police Station, the victim hitched a ride on the motorcycle driven by Kyle Lanas, 24 years old, a resident of Perrelos in Carcar City, who was also injured in the incident.

READ

Meanwhile, the driver of the trailer truck was identified as Wilfredo Sarona Espina, 42 years old, married, and a resident of Sitio Guba, Cogon Cruz, Danao City.

Police Senior Master Sgt. Jake Catane, an investigator at Naga Police Station, said that the victims of the Naga City accident came from Cebu City and were about to go home.

They were ahead of the trailer truck, traveling in the same direction.

Upon reaching the said place, the trailer truck tried to overtake, however, it hit the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown on the side of the road but his passenger was thrown beneath the trailer truck.

The trailer truck ran over the head of the victim, along with her helmet, which resulted in her instantaneous death.

The two victims of the Naga City accident were brought to the nearest hospital by the rescuers, but Suico was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

“Dili man kusog ilang dagan sa motorsiklo og sa SINO TRUCK!Kanang natapsingan lang dangog man kaayo karsada kay sigeg uwan” Catane said.

The driver of the trailer truck was currently placed under the custody of Naga Police Station, wherein he will be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injuries, and damage to property.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP