A Night of Empowerment: Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 Crowns its Queen

The stage glittered, the lights brightened, and anticipation elevated the air on December 18, 2024, as Cebu City witnessed the culmination of a dream. The highly-anticipated Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 coronation night arrived, drawing family, friends, and supporters in a vibrant display of Cebu’s spirit.

This event is more than just a pageant. It’s a platform where we amplify voices, foster purpose, and inspire change. Through nights like this, we champion not only beauty but also advocacy, leadership, and the boundless potential of our empowered Cebuano women. IRMA BITZER Franchise Owner Miss Universe Philippines Cebu

Seventeen exceptional women, each radiating confidence and elegance, took center stage, vying for the coveted title and the chance to represent Cebu in the national Miss Universe Philippines competition. Steffi Aberasturi-Arcenas, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 2nd Runner-up, and Rabiya Mateo, Miss Universe Philippines 2020, served as the night’s dynamic hosts, adding their own brand of grace and charisma to the event.

The coronation night was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, sponsors and Irma Bitzer, the franchise owner of Miss Universe Philippines Cebu. She took the stage and delivered a heartfelt message that resonated deeply, expressing gratitude to everyone involved – the candidates, judges, sponsors, and the dedicated team who made this night possible.

But more importantly, Bitzer emphasized the profound impact of the pageant: “This event is more than just a pageant. It’s a platform where we amplify voices, foster purpose, and inspire change. Through nights like this, we champion not only beauty but also advocacy, leadership, and the boundless potential of our empowered Cebuano women.”

The evening unfolded with captivating performances by the Knapsack Crew, Rona, and the soulful serenades of Axel Cue, keeping the atmosphere light and electric.

The judging panel, a distinguished group of individuals, brought a wealth of expertise and influence to the table. Mags Cue, VP for Global and National Search, Miss Universe Philippines; Arnold Mercado, Director, MUPH Local Directorship Program; Atty. Kristine Joyce Batucan, City Administrator, Cebu City Government; and leaders from fashion, business, and media, carefully considered each candidate’s strengths.

After much deliberation, the judges declared Gabriella Mai Carballo of Cebu City North as Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025. The crowd went wild in cheers as Gabriella, visibly overwhelmed with joy, received the crown. Her journey to the top wasn’t solely about beauty; Gabriella also swept several minor awards, showcasing her versatility and talent.

But the true measure of a champion lies beyond the crown. Gabriella’s words during the casual Q&A resonated deeply: “In this day and age, there’s so much information online that can lead us to think negatively about life. But for me, it’s essential to focus on the beauty around us. If we can adjust the lens through which we view our lives, I believe this world can be much more beautiful than we often allow it to be.” This sentiment, coupled with her passion for podcasting and connecting with others, truly encapsulates the spirit of Miss Universe Philippines Cebu – beauty with purpose.

The night wasn’t complete without recognizing the other exceptional women who graced the stage. Chella Grace Falconer (Miss Naga) was crowned Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Tourism 2025, while AJ Queniahan (Miss Sta. Fe), Jennifer Kim Emmerich (Miss Moalboal), and Jamie Javier (Miss Lapu-Lapu City) secured the positions of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Runner-up, respectively.

Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 wasn’t just a pageant; it was a celebration of women’s strength, intelligence, and unwavering passion. Each contestant brought their unique stories, dreams, and aspirations, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Now, all eyes turn to Gabriella as she prepares to represent Cebu on the national stage, carrying the hopes and dreams of her city with pride. With her charisma, talent, and unwavering commitment, Gabriella is poised to make a powerful impact at the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 competition. We can’t wait to see her shine!