PHOTO GALLERY: Archdiocese of Cebu’s Santa Cruzan 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Flores de Mayo Festival concluded on Friday, May 31, 2019 in a festive Santa Cruzan with “queens and angels” in attendance.
A Holy Mass was held at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral at 4 p.m., and was followed by a procession at 5:30 p.m.
Cebu City Vice Mayor-elect Michael “Mike” Rama was seen at the event while Nicole Mabatid, daughter of North District Councilor-elect Niña Mabatid, was one of the queens of the event.
Here are more photos of the event:
The Santa Cruzan 2019 Queens line up outside the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral in preparation for the procession on Friday May 31. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Children dressed up as angels join the procession. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
A boy fixes the banner of one of the Santa Cruzan queens. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Nicole Mabatid, daughter of Cebu City Councilor – elect Niña Mabatid, hands the host to Bishop Dennis Villarojo during the offertory. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Flowers for the Blessed Virgin Mary. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
A priest holds a rose to be offered to the Virgin Mary. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
A queen awaits her turn to walk the aisle at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
A boy marvels at one of the queens as she passes by the street of Cebu City for Santa Cruzan 2019. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
Vice Mayor Elect Michael Rama is seen inside the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco
