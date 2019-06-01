PHOTO GALLERY: Archdiocese of Cebu’s Santa Cruzan 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Flores de Mayo Festival concluded on Friday, May 31, 2019 in a festive Santa Cruzan with “queens and angels” in attendance.

A Holy Mass was held at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral at 4 p.m., and was followed by a procession at 5:30 p.m.

Cebu City Vice Mayor-elect Michael “Mike” Rama was seen at the event while Nicole Mabatid, daughter of North District Councilor-elect Niña Mabatid, was one of the queens of the event.

Here are more photos of the event:

/celr