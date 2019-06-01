IN PICTURES: Mambaling fire aftermath
By Gerard Francisco |June 01,2019 - 10:21 AM
CEBU CITY – Residents of Sitio Puntod, Barangay Mambaling scavenge for items that they can still use after a fire razed their houses on Friday, May 31, 2019.
READ: Mambaling fire destroys 84 houses, displaces 446 persons
Here are photos of the community’s condition as of Saturday, June 1, 2019:
