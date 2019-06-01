IN PICTURES: Mambaling fire aftermath

By Gerard Francisco |June 01,2019 - 10:21 AM

CEBU CITY – Residents of Sitio Puntod, Barangay Mambaling scavenge for items that they can still use after a fire razed their houses on Friday, May 31, 2019.

READ: Mambaling fire destroys 84 houses, displaces 446 persons

Here are photos of the community’s condition as of Saturday, June 1, 2019:

Barangay Mambaling residents check what remained of their houses after the May 31 fire.

Children help search for things they can use after the fire hit Barangay Mambaling on May 31.

A woman examines what remained of her house.

Survivors of the May 31 fire in Barangay Mambaling line up for their water supply.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.