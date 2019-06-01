Amazing shots of south Cebu towns’ night skies catch netizens eyes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you ever wondered how the night skies look like in photographs?

Well, one photographer from Dalaguete town in southern Cebu took on the challenge to take photos of the sky to marvel on its beauty.

Joseth Lenares Formentera, 23, a freelance photographer, shared some of his shots on the evening of May 28, 2019.

Formentera posted on his Facebook account where his curious mind took him.

In his post, he shared that it was his first time to try out “astrophotography”.

“This is my first time shooting Astrophotography so naglisud jud kog adjust sa mga settings and everything. It was almost 11 p.m. when I decided nga musaka sa Osmeña Peak to take photos of the Milky Way,” said Formentera in his post.

(This is my first time shooting Astrophotography and I found it difficult to adjust the settings and everything. It was almost 11 p.m. when I decided to climb Osmeña Peak to take photos of the Milky Way.)

In an interview with CDN Digital, Formentera said that it was a risky photoshoot because it was dark and freezing cold, but he did it anyway to satisfy his desire to take photos of the beautiful spectacles of the skies.

The photos were taken at Osmeña Peak, in the Mantalongon, Dalaguete, Cebu side of the peak, near the Badian border at around 11:00 p.m. to 12 midnight.

Formentera garnered a lot of good reactions from the netizens who thanked him for sharing his shots of the night sky.

“Super nice kaayo!!” and “Woah, ka nindot” were just some of the many comments Formentera has received for his night shoot.

As of June 1, 2019, at 1:42 p.m. the post has already reached 115 comments and 611 shares with 1,400 reactions./dbs