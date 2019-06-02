PEZA names Concentrix PH 2019 Most Outstanding Employer for Large Enterprise

Concentrix Philippines was recognized as 2019 Most Outstanding Employer for Large Enterprise in an awarding ceremony hosted by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) on May 29, 2019 in celebration of its 24th anniversary.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana was the guest of honor during the event held at the World Trade Center.

PEZA’s Outstanding Employer Award is given to a company that has generated the greatest number of jobs for the past year while also maintaining high regard for the welfare of its workforce and enabling harmony across levels, as well as having a solid track record on employee relations, talent development and communications, workplace health and safety, industry recognition, and overall corporate citizenship.

Last year, Concentrix PH has more than tripled its workforce, cementing its status as the country’s largest private employer with more than 80,000 staff nationwide. It also supported approximately 5,000 supervisors and managers with career management programs and invested a quarter of a million hours in learning and developing all of its employees, including frontline staff.

The company’s institutionalized health and safety measures earned it ISO 45001 certification, the latest international standard.

“Concentrix being recognized as a PEZA Outstanding Employer is a testament to our culture of high integrity, exemplary character, being fanatical about our staff and our continual investment in the future. It’s showcased by the 80,000+ dedicated men and women who demonstrate this in the work they do throughout the country, every single day. We are proud of our team, will continue to develop our talented staff, and remain committed to the Philippines. We will continue to provide equal opportunity for all individuals and develop them within a safe and inclusive environment through meaningful work that makes a difference in order to benefit their families and the communities where we live and work,” said Vice President and Philippines Country Leader Elek Toth, who received the recognition on behalf of the company./dcb