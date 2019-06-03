DENR-7 offers cash, reusable items in exchange for recyclable garbage

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Wanting to encourage recycling and proper waste management, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) set up a “Palit Basura” booth at the Ecotech Center in Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City to receive recyclable garbage in exchange for cash.

An option is to swap recyclables with DENR collaterals like reusable water bottles and metal straws “to encourage the use of green alternatives instead of single-use plastics.”

In a Facebook post at noontime today, June 3, 2019, DENR-7 said they will accept papers, plastics, electronic wastes and other recyclables at their “Palit Basura” booth. /Photos from the DENR Central Visayas FB page