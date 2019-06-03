Bontuyan’s family turns over late cop’s weapons, ammo to CIDG

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The family of slain Police Captain Delfin Bontuyan turned over his firearms to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) for safekeeping.

Present were Captain Bontuyan’s daughter and wife, Christine Claire Bontuyan and Myra Bontuyan, respectively.

Captain Bontuyan was killed by four unidentified men last May 21, just a few meters away from Mabolo Police Station.

Christine said that they turned over the weapons as a way to take care of the items owned by her father.

These included an M16 rifle, an airsoft rifle replica, a .45 calibre para ordnance, live ammunition.

She added that her father always cared for his belongings.

“Pinangga man gud na ni papa ang iya mga butang, so I think the best way nga ma preserve gihapon sila and safety lang is i-turn over lang,” said Christine.

(Papa took good care of his things so I think the best way to preserve the things that was important for him would be to preserve this and also for safety so we decided to turn it over.)

“Wala naman gud mi kahibaw unsay buhaton ato nila ba, unya dili sad mi kamao mogamit or magsafety,” said Christine, referring to the firearms.

(We did not know what to do with these. We don’t know how to take care of it.)

Christine said that her father’s firearms had the necessary documents for ownerhsip, but they had yet to find these documents.

Patrolwoman Margarette Española, desk officer of the day at the CIDG-7, said that they would only be safekeeping Captain Bontuyan’s firearms.

This is regardless of whether Captain Bontuyan has the necessary documents for its possession.

“Di ko sure sure unsa iya issued nga firearm pero murag personal ang naa diri,” said Christine.

(I’m not sure if these are issued firearms but I think these are personal firearms.)

Meanwhile, the Bontuyan family assured their cooperation with the investigation.

In a separate interview with Brigadier General Debold Sinas, he cited the importance of the family’s assistance to the case.

“Kung dili man gud sila motabang, maglisod man gud mi, mao nang ako istorya nila kay magtinabangay na lang ta,” said Sinas.

(If they would not cooperate, it would be difficult for us. So that is what I asked them to do to help us.)

Police Chief Master Sergeant Antonio Din, lead investigator of the case at Mabolo Police Station, also said that they had been coordinating with the family, and would be working on securing their affidavits./dbs