Family survives limestone quarry site collapse in Camotes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A family of three escaped death after being buried alive for over three hours at an abandoned quarry site in Barangay Paz, Poro town in Camotes Islands on Sunday, June 2.

Police Master Sergeant Adorberto Carba Jr., investigator of the incident, said the survivors were Francisco Monte, 41; his wife, Gemmalyn, 33; and their eight-year-old son, Wilbert.

Carba said the quarry site had long been abandoned and their investigations show that its owner was already based abroad.

He said that residents in the area would sneak into the abandoned quarry site to haul limestones which they would sell to earn extra despite warnings from the local officials because of the danger that it might collapse.

Francisco, for instance, is a farmer and is now earning less due to the prevailing weak El Niño, said Carba.

The victims were rescued from the rubble around 10:45 a.m. or about three hours after the parts of the quarry site collapsed on them around 7:40 a.m., Carba said.

They were brought to the district hospital in San Francisco town for medical attention.

“Gidala ni sila sa hospital. Minor injuries ra man hinuon, dunay gamay nga mga bun-og unya katong naglisod silag ginhawa kay tulo man gyud sila ka oras nga natabunan didto,” said Carba.

(They were brought to the hospital. They sustained minor injuries, some bruises and they had difficulty in breathing since they were buried for over three hours.)

As of 3 p.m. on Sunday, Carba said the victims were discharged from the hospital./dbs