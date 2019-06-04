Rama admits ‘internal conflict’ among Barug allies as Alcover, Mabatid clash on FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barug-PDP Laban candidates who emerged victorious in the May 13 midterms polls are yet to take their oath of office on June 30.

But this early, at least two of their party members appear to be after each other’s necks to the dismay of Vice Mayor-elect Michael Rama.

Outgoing Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. has been bashing outgoing Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid whom he accused on his Facebook posts of “junking” him in the election and “tricking” the Cebuanos to generate the votes that she needed to win a slot in the City Council.

Mabatid retorted by posting on her own FB account that Alcover should already accept having lost his reelection bid.

In a statement released on Sunday, Rama admitted that there is an ongoing “internal conflict” among Barug PDP-Laban party members, but he did not specify who were involved in said conflict.

Rama said that having to deal with internal conflicts will be challenging for him and Mayor-elect Edgar Labella. Both will assume the city’s two top posts starting on July 1.

But Rama said that he will continue to work to unite their partymates and work to settle their internal conflicts.

Facebook exchange

Mabatid for her part asked Alcover to already “move on” and do away with his “sourgraping.”

“Dawata oi nga mao ra na ni butar nimo. The people have spoken through their votes! Well, im not surprised coz you even lambasted the president ako na ba? Pakauwaw lang ka sa Barug PDP Laban,” Mabatid posted on her Facebook page at around 11 a.m. today, June 4, 2019.

Mabatid said that for a while, she opted to ignore and remain quite despite Alcover’s social media attacks. But she will now have to fight back to also defend herself.

“Ayaw cge pangaway sa fb. Asa man ka bi kay atubangon taka kanang naa mga supporters ug media so people will know the truth. Pagawasay ta ug ebidensya who junk who,” said Mabatid’s post.

(Do not fight me on FB. Face me in front of our supporters and the media so that the people will know the truth. Let us bring out our evidences to prove who junked who.)

“Nag pa blotter na sad ko kay nang hulga na ra ba ka nga mo patay ka. Bahala ug mamatay ko basta nisukol ko sa akong katungod isip babae. I don’t think the women of Cebu City will allow this to happen!” said Mabatid.

(I have reported your threats to kill me to the police. But I would not mind dying for as long as I am able to fight back and defend my rights as a woman. I don’t think the women of Cebu City will allow this to happen!)

Councilor Alcover has been accusing Mabatid of “solo” campaigning to make sure that she wins in the election. Both were seeking a slot to represent Cebu City’s north district in the City Council.

Alcover was seeking a reelection in the council while Mabatid was a neophyte candidate, who also won as Mabolo Barangay Captain in the October 2018 Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan election. But he only ranked 13th in the north district race while Mabatid made it to the second spot.

Cebu City north district residents only needed to vote for eight councilors.

Alcover blamed Mabatid for his loss in the May 13 polls. He said that he lost even in her own barangay Mabolo because Mabatid junked him.

He alleged that Mabatid only made sure that she wins in the election. He said that Mabatid also used the distribution of her “PASPAS” card that would avail cardholders of medical, burial and hospital services among others, as a means to trick voters.

“I’m sorry dili ko maka tugot nga usa ka mangingilad, kurap ug immoral nga Konsehal molingkod sa Konseho!” said Alcover’s FB post on at around 8 a.m. today.

(I’m sorry but I will not allow a swindler, corrupt and immoral Councilor to sit in the City Council.)

Move On

“Ayaw cge ug pamahid sa imong mga binuhatan. Gi luwa naka sa katawhan then dawata ayaw pamugos. Move on Alcover!,” was Mabatid’s reply to his social media attacks.

(Stop blaming me for your wrongdoings. Cebu City voters no longer want you so accept their decision and do not force yourself unto them. Move on Alcover!)

Contrary to Alcover’s accusations, Mabatid said that she never turned her back on her partymates during the campaign period.

“Dont blame me of your defeat. Blame yourself kay bati ka ug batasan. I won and got the second rank because I worked hard for it,” said Mabatid./dcb