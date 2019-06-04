DBL 6-feet and Under: Hot start for ARQ Builders

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders routed the RDT Inc., 66-52, at the start of the Duterte Basketball League 6-Feet and Under division on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Capitol Parish gym.

Jarred Nacasabog led the way for the Builders as he scored 16 points while Niel Minoza added 11 markers. In other games, Tito’s Kitchen routed the Pythons, 66-47, behind the 16 markers of Oliver Sanoy.

Meanwhile, Ryan Miano had 16 to pace the Huskies in their 56-47 win over the Airworks while Jay Villahermosa tallied 13 to lead PAGCOR past the Primary Builders, 54-34.

NJEB closed out the first-day winners after they bested Suarez Filtration, 55-50, as Jie Dablo scored 26. /bmjo