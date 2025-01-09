Cebu Marathon sets new records, guns for AIMS accreditation in 2026

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Marathon is gearing up to reclaim its spot on the global running map by seeking re-accreditation from the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) for its 2026 edition.

The announcement was made during the launch of the Cebu Marathon 2025 at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu on Thursday, January 9. The event also marked the opening of the run expo and the official race kit distribution for participants.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, representing the Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC)—the event’s organizing body—delivered the announcement. Joining him were Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros and other officials.

WORLDWIDE RECOGNITION

Garganera proudly highlighted the Cebu Marathon’s growing global footprint, with this year’s event drawing participants from 43 countries and a total of 12,275 runners.

“This Sunday, we will witness 43 countries joining the run. That alone has placed the Cebu Marathon on the global map and among the community of international runners and marathoners,” said Garganera.

“Next year, our marathon will become an official qualifier for the world’s major marathons through AIMS accreditation. We can expect even greater participation moving forward.”

This marks a return to familiar territory for CERC, as the Cebu Marathon was previously accredited by AIMS in 2013 when it partnered with RunRio.

SPORTS TOURISM BOOST

The AIMS accreditation is more than just a badge of honor; it enhances the Cebu Marathon’s role as a key player in boosting sports tourism in Cebu City.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia praised the event for its record-breaking turnout, which significantly impacts tourism and the local economy.

“I commend the organizers for hosting an event of this magnitude. With over 43 countries and 12,000-plus participants, the Cebu Marathon significantly enhances our city’s reputation as a premier sports tourism destination,” said Garcia.

“Events like this not only attract visitors but also strengthen our economy. I look forward to seeing more sports events of this caliber in Cebu City.”

RECORD NUMBER

This year’s Cebu Marathon shattered previous participation records, drawing 12,275 runners—a substantial increase from last year’s 8,800. The number of competitors in the 42-kilometer full marathon also surged to 3,127, far surpassing last year’s 2,000-plus, according to CERC’s John Pages.

Pages attributed this unprecedented growth to the resurgence of interest in running, fueled by a post-pandemic fitness boom.

“There’s a worldwide running boom happening right now,” said Pages.

“If you look into it, the global running community has experienced remarkable growth after the pandemic.”

In addition to the 42k full marathon, the Cebu Marathon also offers shorter distances of 25k, 12k, and 6k.

