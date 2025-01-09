Sinulog 2025: Devotees reminded of Basilica’s strict dress code

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Pilgrims who will be visiting the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu for the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2025 are advised to abide by the church’s proper dress code policy.

Devotees must be clad in proper attire suitable for worship or they will not be allowed entry.

This was the reminder from Reverend Father Jules Van Almerez, media liaison of Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, to both locals and tourists who will be visiting the church in the coming days leading up to the Feast Day.

“We would always like to remind our pilgrims and devotees who would like to come inside the Basilica nga implement gihapon nato ang proper dress code. We would still observe the wearing of the proper dress code,” he stated.

Last October 2024, the church announced to the public the new dress policy aimed at ensuring that visitors “demonstrate the appropriate respect for this sacred space.”

Proper attire means collared blouses with sleeves, knee-length or long dresses with sleeves, knee-length or long skirts, neckline tops with sleeves, polo shirts or collared shirts, t-shirts or long sleeves shirts, jeans or slacks, and office wear or smart casual wear.

As for the footwear, visitors are required to wear closed shoes and sandals with straps for women and closed shoes and slide sandals for men.

Moreover, the wearing of clothes and blouses with spaghetti straps, tube, tank tops, sleeveless, plunging necklines, racerback or barebacks, short skirts, crop tops, shorts of any kinds, low-waist pants or ripped jeans, caps or hats, and sando or anything that is without sleeves is prohibited.

Unlike the previous years, the Basilica Friars will no longer be providing shawls as cover ups to churchgoers.

Aside from wearing the proper attire, Almerez also urged devotees to avoid bringing camping chairs during the novena masses as only small chairs will be allowed.

He added that the bringing of big backpacks and luggages is discouraged for a swift bag checking process at the entrance.

“Ang katong mga lingkuranan dili sila pwede magda anang mga camping chair, kato lang mga gagmay nga lingkoranan. Ang mga bags, make sure dili kay dagko inyong mga bags. Walay mga luggages, kana lang mga gagmay nga mga bags para dili hasol inig check,” stated Almerez.

Friars welcome liquor ban

Almerez told reporters that the church welcomes Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s executive order implementing the liquor ban during the festival, especially as it affects the route of the solemn foot procession.

“Nindot kaayo kay para ang mga tawo sad, makacelebrate sila. They can be one with us in celebrating the procession as well as the Feast of the Sto. Niño nga sober tang tanan,” he shared.

Almerez also disclosed that the maps of the pilgrim flow can be found on their website and social media page.

The area for candle lighting (dagkutanan) has been transferred to the Colegio del Sto. Niño (CSN) basketball area, he stated.

The church will also be implementing a “one entrance one exit” scheme during the festivities.

According to Almerez, the only entrance for the general devotees for the holy masses would be near the Magellan’s Cross. The exit, on the other hand, will be along Osmeña Boulevard.

During the first day of the Fiesta Señor celebration on Thursday, January 9, an estimated 160,000 individuals joined the Penitential Walk with Jesus at the Fuente Osmeña Circle and the Opening Salvo Mass at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

In the coming days, more pilgrims composed of both locals and tourists are expected to attend the holy masses held daily at the church leading up to the Feast Day on Sunday, January 19. | with a report from Niña Mae Oliverio

