EMB-7: Landfill operator and Binaliw officials to meet to discuss residents’ complaints

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) will call for a technical conference between the officials of Barangay Binaliw and the developer of the Binaliw landfill in order to resolve complaints earlier raised by residents.

This include the residents’ claims that the landfill’s operations of ARN Builders had resulted to the residents acquiring respiratory illness.

EMB-7 Regional Director William Cuñado told reporters that based on their initial investigation, the operation of the landfill has not committed any serious violation that would warrant its suspension or closure of its operation.

He said that what causes the foul smell is the mismanagement on the hauling operation of the garbage being delivered to the landfill.

“Along the way, this will be reconciled on the part of the hauler and the operator in Binaliw because this is the reason why there is foul smell,” Cuñado said.

Cuñado clarified that the issue on the foul smell is not brought about by the landfill facility but the trucks that hauls the garbage to Binaliw.

He said that garbage niches should not leak while they are transported to avoid the release of foul smell.

Cuñado had specifically asked ARN Builders, the developer of the landfill, to submit a report explaining the hauling operation of the third party contractor who is responsible for transporting the garbage to the landfill.

He also ordered ARN Builders to comply with the submission of a monitoring report and status of their operation to EMB-7.

Aside from these reports, Cuñado said ARN Builders also needs to make amendments on their documentation after the landfill has carried out expansions on their operations in the area.

Cuñado said they are currently reviewing the permits of ARN Builders because the company has identified areas of expansion for a waste-to-energy plant and a material recovery facility.

The expansion still needs the approval of EMB-7. / celr

