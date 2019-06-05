Muslims in Cebu City gather at Plaza Independencia for Eid al-Fitr

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Carrying his two-month-old baby and a yellow praying mat, 26-year-old Gelil Inok, together with his family, woke up early Wednesday, June 5, 2019, to commemorate the feast of Eid al-Fitr, or the end of Ramadan.

Inok’s family was among the around 1,500 Muslims who converged at the Plaza Independencia in downtown Cebu for the annual congregation prayer to mark the breaking of the fast.

Ustadz Salim Daham, an Iman, led the prayer which began at 7:30 a.m and concluded at 8 a.m

Daham reminded the attendees during the prayer that the purpose of Ramadan is purifying their souls and hearts.

Daham also told the Muslim in attendance to avoid committing sin and ask for repentence from Allah.

Meanwhile, Cebu City outgoing Mayor Tomas Osmeña graced the celebration at the Plaza Independencia early Wednesday.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Cebu City Mayor tommy Osmeña speaks during Eid al-Fitr WATCH: Outgoing Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, considered by the Muslim community as the incumbent Sultan of Cebu, speaks during the commemoration of Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Plaza Independencia. Osmeña said that even if he returns to the private sector, he will still continue to support the Muslim community in Cebu City. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年6月4日周二

Considered by the Muslim community as the incumbent Sultan of Cebu, Osmeña assured Muslims that that even if he returns to the private sector, he will continue to support them.

Based on records of the Cebu City Office on Muslim Affairs, nearly 9,000 Muslims from different tribes reside in Cebu City. /bmjo