PRO-7’s internal cleansing: 10 cops dismissed, 40 still under investigation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has already filed a total of 52 cases against 68 erring policemen since his assumption on June 4, 2018, said Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas.

At least 10 policemen have been ordered dismissed from service while 15 others were imposed with suspension. One was given a demotion, 2 have been exonerated while 40 others continue to undergo investigation.

Sinas said that he will continue to go after erring policemen as part of their internal cleaning that is aimed to produce loyal and disciplined police officers.

Going into his second year as PRO-7 director, Sinas said that he will continue to implement random drug testing to rid the organization of drug users.

As of June 2019, around 37 percent of PRO-7’s existing work force was already subjected to drug testing, but none have been tested positive for illegal drugs use.

Retired Police Major General Augusto Marquez, who is also head of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency in Central Visayas (NICA-7), said in an interview this morning, June 5, 2019, that his office was prepared to assist PRO-7 in cleansing their ranks.

He said that internal cleansing in the Philippine National Police (PNP) is in compliance with the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte who wanted to eradicate corruption in the government including law enforcement agencies.

“The marching order of the national security council is to go against corruption,” said Marquez.

Marquez said that NICA-7 will continue to provide intelligence information that will help PRO-7 make sure that policemen stay on the right path in the performance of their respective duties and responsibilities.

He expressed confidence on the leadership of Sinas, whom he described as a disciplinarian.

Marquez also lauded the decision of the PNP leadership to implement major revamps in 2016 and 2017 to especially help reform policemen with questionable connections and those suspected of involvement in illegal drug activities.

“That move was a good because it broke the connection of the erring cops from the drug syndicates,” he said. /dcb