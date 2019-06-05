Real beauty according to Cebuana beauties Kris Tiffany Janson and Steffi Aberasturi

Cebu City, Philippines—When you say beautiful Cebuanas, Miss Intercontinental 2014 second runner-up Kris Tiffany Janson and Binibining Cebu 2018 Steffi Aberasturi are for sure on the list.

Just recently, these two Cebuana queens worked together for a vitamin brand campaign with fellow queens Miss International 2018 first runner-up Ahtisa Manalo and Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez.

So how do these Cebuanas define real beauty?

For Janson, she finds a woman beautiful when she is confident of herself.

“I also find a woman beautiful who also inspires other women to love every inch about themselves,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital.

She also advised women that to feel good and beautiful, there is no need to wear the most expensive clothes or make-up.

“You have to appreciate your unique beauty and you have to tell yourself that you are beautiful. Once you see it and believe that you are it radiates,” Janson added.

The 29-year-old beauty queen has been with the vitamin brand for two years.

She also feels honored that she is part of the campaign together with fellow beauty queens.

“I remember when I just started doing commercials, I would see advertisements for skin care and beauty products and I have always wondered how it would be to be a part of it. I am very thankful also to the brand for trusting me,” she said.

Aside from being the Miss Intercontinental 2014 second runner-up, Janson was also Miss Cebu 2009.

Aberasturi also finds the opportunity as flattering since the campaign will help women to boost their confidence and self-esteem.

“It is really fulfilling that you became part of it,” she said.

She became part of the vitamin brand family since December 2018.

The 24-year-old Cebuana beauty queen also holds several titles including Sinulog Festival Queen 2011, Miss Mandaue 2013, Reyna ng Aliwan 2014, and Ms. Beauche International 2015.

But what is her advice to women who wants to feel and look good aside from treating their skin right?

Aberasturi said that it is important to always think positive.

“The more optimistic you are, the chances that you can push yourself to the limit. I remember, always slay with purpose,” the 24-year-old beauty queen said. /bmjo