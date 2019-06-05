Argao economy faces bright prospects once modern poultry farm opens

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Bright prospects await Argao town’s economy when a modern poultry farm starts operation by the fourth quarter of 2019.

The proposed facility, a 20-building state-of-art facility, will be constructed in Barangay Capio-an. The poultry farm will adopt modern technology for a more efficient egg production while adhering to sustainable and eco-friendly operations.

Not only will the EGGCelsior Poultry Farm Inc. help boost Argao’s economy, it will also generate jobs, starting with the construction of the facility, said Alvin Hing, EGGcelsior chief executive officer.

The company had signed a partnership agreement with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) for the development of the poultry farm. Upon completion, the poultry farm will help increase egg production, not only in Argao but also in the rest of Central Visayas.

In the first quarter of 2019, Central Visayas accounted for 9.4 percent of the country’s total egg production.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the average farmgate price of chicken egg in commercial farms was at P4.68 per piece, 2.1 percent higher than the previous year’s price.

The partnership between EGGcelsior and BPI is seen to boost the agriculture sector and compliment the government’s recent thrust to push for more investments in the sector and drive more contribution to the country’s economic growth.

The facility, which will put emphasis on sustainability, will augment the supply of eggs to support the growing demand in the domestic market.

Hing also noted that the investment would not only uplift the agricultural industry in terms of income, it also aims to provide quality food to Cebuanos and its neighboring regions.

“We would like to be part of uplifting the lives of the Filipino people by producing quality food as well as creating more economic activities through jobs created from the investment,” Hing added./dcb