Comelec warns election winners: Submit Soces within six-month extension period or else…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu City warned winners of the May 13 midterm polls that they will not be able to assume office if they fail to pass their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce) within the six-month extension period.

Lawyer Chauncey Boholst, Comelec North District election officer, said the winning candidates are given six months to file their Soces, which gives them more time to accomplish this required report.

Boholst said they cannot hold office during the six-month period.

If they still have not accomplished the filing of their Soces, Boholst said these elected officials may not be allowed to assume their posts.

“If after six months, they still fail to file their Soces, the position will become permanently vacated,” said Boholst.

Boholst said the winning candidates should not wait for the deadline to file their Soces because not only can they not assume office, they may also incur a penalty of up to P60,000.

For unsuccessful candidates, Comelec said no extension will be given to them.

If they fail to pass their Soce on June 13, they will be penalized for the first offense and perpetually disqualified from running again after the second offense.

Boholst said only reelected South District Councilor Tony Cuenco filed his Soce among the Cebu City candidates.

Boholst said that Cuenco has not gone overboard with his spending but he did not reveal the maximum amount a South District candidate can spend.

He said he is yet to compute the amount as this will vary per district for the candidates for councilors.

Local candidates can spend up to three pesos per voter. / celr