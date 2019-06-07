USJ-R tests revamped roster as Cesafi Partner’s Cup gets underway
Games on Saturday:
(University of San Carlos Gym)
12:30 p.m. UCLM vs USJ-R (HS)
2:00 p.m. ARQ-UV vs Cebu Elite-USC (HS)
3:30 p.m. USPF vs Cebu Landmasters-USC (College)
5:00 p.m. SWU-Phinma vs USJ-R (College)
Cebu City, Philippines—Cesafi’s preseason tournament, the Partner’s Cup 2019, gets underway on Saturday, June 8, 2019, with the main game giving fans a look at two teams that have gone through different facelifts during the offseason.
While the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras have largely kept its core of Shaquille Imperial, Gerald Fernandez and Red Cachuela intact, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars have undergone a massive revamp with all but a handful of players returning from last year’s runner-up finishers.
The quadruple-header opening day starts at 12:30 p.m. at the University of San Carlos (USC) Gym.
Gone from the Jaguars, last season’s runners up, are one-time MVP Jaybie Mantilla, many-time Mythical Five forward RJ Dinolan, Nichole Ubalde, Fletcher Galvez and foreign student-athlete, Segamars Ewenike.
In their place are a lot of promising but untested players who are looking to make the squad for the regular Cesafi tournament in August.
USJ-R head coach Leode Garcia said that this tournament will serve as a deciding point for who will make the squad and who won’t.
“All I can say is that this Partner’s Cup will determine who I will get for the Cesafi season,” said Garcia.
The main game, set at 5 p.m., will also see the respective debuts of the schools’ new foreign players. Playing for SWU-Phinma is Lamine Thiam while USJ-R will parade Jonathan Kongolo Kabwakatanda. /bmjo
