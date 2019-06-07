Rama calls for a cease-fire of Alcover-Mabatid online war

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor-elect Michael Rama, who is also Partido Barug head, is asking incumbent Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., and incoming Councilor Prisca Niña Mabatid to stop throwing tirades against each other on social media.

Rama told CDN Digital that he understood that both councilors had unresolved conflicts with each other brought by the recent elections which had involved the alleged “junking” of Mabatid of the rest of the Partido Barug Northern slate.

Mabatid, in her defense, said she had never done such “junking” and claimed that Alcover was “in fact” the person who junked her openly during the campaign.

Rama said that he could not stop both councilors from venting out their frustration online, but he hoped that they would wait to settle the matter inside the party instead.

“Of course this is a democratic country, they have the right to express what they feel. Pero ako pa nila, mohilom lang sa silang duha. (I suggest they keep their mouths shut),” said Rama in a phone interview.

Rama said the internal conflict had taken a toll on him, and he eagerly awaits for the return of incoming Mayor Edgar Labella who had taken a vacation in the United States before he would assume office as mayor of Cebu City.

He said that he had to talk to Labella on how to solve the issue between the party members of Partido Barug-PDP Laban especially that the party would be taking the executive seats in the City Hall but will remain a minority in the City Council.

Rama said that once the matter would be discussed with the party, then this would be a painful arbitrary process for them because a decision would have to be in agreement with the group’s members.

“Of course, we cannot force one or the other to admit to what they call ‘junking’ or single voting because that will draw repercussions,” said Rama.

While waiting for Labella’s return, Rama instead encouraged Partido Barug’s supporters to keep the faith and pray for the settlement of these internal conflicts.

“I join them (supporters) sa ilang kaguol. Ako lang hangyo nga dili sila moapil ani nga away. ( I join them in their sadness. I only ask them that they do not take part in this conflict.) Do not take sides,” he said.

“Ayaw na mog apil. (Do not intervene.) Do not make a stand,” said Rama.

Rama said that if the supporters would begin taking sides between Alcover and Mabatid, then this would only fuel the fire in the conflict.

He said that supporters should pray that the party could get through this challenge, and trust in the leaders that they would be able to put to the rest such matters. /dbs