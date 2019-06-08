EMB-7 urges public to be vigilant, report businesses violating environmental laws

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) is urging the public to always be vigilant and to immediately report establishments that are violating environmental laws.

Engineer William Cuñado, EMB-7 chief, said that even barangay residents should get involve because everyone suffers when the environment is compromised.

“Let us help each other keep our environment clean,” Cuñado told CDN Digital in an interview this morning, June 8, 2019.

Cuñado is also reminding businesses to always comply with environmental laws and not wait for complaints to be filed against them before EMB-7 before they address lapses in their operations.

“Let us not wait for complaints to be filed before we comply (with environmental laws),” he added.

Cuñado said the process of conducting an investigation is expected to cause inconvenience on businesses. This will also be costly if they are found to have violated environmental laws.

Fines ranging from P10,000 to P50,000 depending on the gravity of the violation may be imposed against them for their violations.

Cuñado cited the case of the Binalaw landfill operations as an example of community vigilance. EMB-7 already called for a technical conference on Friday, June 7, 2019 to hear all sides on the issue. The agency is expected to issue its ruling within 100 days.

ARN Builders, the Binaliw landfill developer, was also given a 100-day ultimatum to complete all the required permits for their operation of a materials recovery facility (MRF) and require howlers to strictly comply with regulations on the transportation of garbage to their facility.

Cuñado said he is grateful for the vigilance of Binaliw residents who immediately raised their concerns to EMB-7. He expressed hope that this kind of vigilance will also be replicated in other parts of Cebu province and the rest of Central Visayas.

But he reminded the public to always be objective in reporting their complaints and to allow EMB-7 to properly investigate the matter.

He said that barangay residents should be able to present initial data that would include the nature of business of said establishment and be specific as to how their operation has adversely affected the environment./dcb