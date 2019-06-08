LOOK: Prenup photos of ‘love through life’s simplest forms’ go viral on FB

MANILA, Philippines — “We promise each other’s acceptance of flaws, here’s our love through life’s simplest forms. For better and for worst. We have us.”

What ChuckShots wrote in his May 27 post has since gone viral on Facebook.

"We promise each other's acceptance of flaws, here's our love through life's simplest forms. For better and for worst…. 由 ChuckShots 发布于 2019年5月27日周一

With a rustic life setting the mood, couple Jocjoc Avillano and Mhajoy Marabe are seen in their prenup photos as cooking, cleaning and washing clothes together. A simple yet sweet act of the ‘reality of marriage’ which the photographer wants to show through the photos.

“Wala po talaga akong specific theme dun sa prenup, gusto ko lang po iparating dun sa mga photos ung reality ng buhay after ng kasal,” wrote ChuckShots.

(There’s no specific theme for the prenup, I just want to show through the photos, is the reality of married life.)

The photos received a lot of praise from netizens, an advance gift for the couple who is set to wed on June 22, 2019.

The Facebook post has so far garnered more than 20,000 reactions, 3,000 comments and 13,000 shares online. (Editor: Mike U. Frialde)

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook