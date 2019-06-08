Hot start for lean Toyota Team Cebu as Lord Seno tops sporting class in kickoff leg 

Cebu City, Philippines—Veteran racer Lord Seno kicked off Toyota Team Cebu City’s campaign in the Toyota Vios Racing Festival 2019 Circuit Championship with a proverbial bang as he claimed the title in the Sporting Class in the kickoff leg on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Clark International Speedway in Pampanga.

With TTC fielding in just three drivers this season and only two competing this weekend, the Cebuanos still made a good account of themselves as youngster Julian Neri also placed second in Race 2 of the Promotional Class.

The team’s other driver, Clive Fermin, will make his debut in the competition’s next leg this August. /bmjo