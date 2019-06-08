Dead suspected bottlenose dolphin found floating off Asturias’s sea

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A suspected bottlenose dolphin was found dead and floating on sea near the shores of Barangay Poblacion in Asturias, a town at least 74 km northwest of Cebu City, on Saturday afternoon, June 8, 2019.

Police Corporal Rene Vizcaino of Asturias police station told CDN Digital that a fisherman Danny Balinta found the lifeless marine creature.

Vizcaino said that Balinta was on his way to go fishing when he saw the dead dolphin.

“He [Balinta] saw the dolphin floating on the sea and decided to drag it to the shoreline [of Barangay Poblacion],” he said in Bisaya.

Vizcaino said that a wound was found near the dolphin’s eyes, but he couldn’t confirm if this was the cause of death of the creature.

The dead dolphin was turned over to Asturias Bantay Dagat for examination.

Last March 4 this year, a suspected bottlenose dolphin was also found dead off the shores of Barangay Maslog in Danao City./dbs