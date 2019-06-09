‘Ato ni Vines’ members reunite with new hilarious video

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Social media celebrity group “Ato ni Vines” made a huge comeback online after they posted fresh vines (video clips) this month.

The group that consist of Matthew “Matt” Lubid, John “Lenarr” Sanchez and Alfredo Ronin James “Arjay” Fedillaga is known in Visayas and Mindanao areas for their humorous videos posted on Facebook and Twitter.

“Ato ni Vines” fans were ones left shocked and saddened after the group reportedly disbanded in 2015 for no apparent reason.

But the trio made a grand comeback on June 6, 2019 with the posting of a new video entitled “When you go home early… (in the morning)” on their official Facebook page, ATO NI VINES, to the delight of the local social media community.

“The best viners of all the time ❤️” commented Angela Cabato.

“Nana jod ❤️ Welcome ere back my favorite trioooooo,” said Brigette Turtoza.

“Is it me or I’m so happy my boys are back!!!!!,” Remmie Antonette De Guzman posted on the ATO NI VINES FB page.

As of this writing, the 11-seconder video has garnered 79,615 shares; 71, 836; and 3, 800 comments and is continuously being shared online. /dcb