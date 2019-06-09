Danao City murder: Two friends killed after attending benefit dance

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Christian Paduga, 20, and his friend Reme Capin, 18, went out to attend a benefit dance in their barangay, Saturday night.

But the two men did not make it home alive.

Their lifeless bodies were found in a grassy portion of the hinterland barangay of Nangka in Danao City that is located around 25 kilometers north of Cebu City, early today, June 9, 2019.

Police Staff Sergeant Ronald Gomez, investigator of the Danao City Police Station, said that the two men died from multiple bullet wounds on their bodies.

Barangay Tanod Isidro Jaime reported the discovery of the two bodies to Danao City police early today. But it took police a while to reach the area that was located around 20 kilometers away from Barangay Poblacion.

Gomez said that neighbors and relatives already covered the bodies of the two men with rice sacks when they arrived in the area.

Quoting results of their initial investigation, Gomez said that Nangka residents heard several gun bursts at dawn today, but ignored these because they were still enjoying the benefit dance that was organized by the barangay.

Gomez said they continue to investigate the incident to identify the perpetrators and motive in the killing of the two men./dcb