Lycans top DBL for rare ‘three-peat’

Cebu City, Philippines—The Lycans completed a rare “three-peat” after they outlasted Penthel in the deciding Game Three of the Duterte Basketball League finals, 60-56, to claim the championship on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Capitol Parish gym.

Former University of San Carlos Warrior Sam Hermosa scored 16 points to go with four rebounds, a steal and a block to help the Lycans of businessman and multi-sport athlete Dondon Aropo snatch the win after getting blown out in Game Two.

Edu Baribe also submitted key numbers as he had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.

Former University of Southern Philippines Foundation standout James Ferraren led the way for Penthel with 16 point and six rebounds.

Momentum appeared to be on the side of Penthel after they scored a huge 73-50 win over the Lycans in Game Two.

Ex-University of Cebu forward Ruben Ludovice added 12 points and seven boards for Penthel. /bmjo