Negros Occidental team tops Cebu Epic 2019 cross country marathon mountain bike race

Cebu City, Philippines—A team from Negros Occidental topped the open elite category of the Cebu Epic Race 2019 cross country marathon mountain bike race held in the mountain barangays of Cebu City and Toledo City on June 9, 2019.

Team Cool Cycles from Negros Occidental, composed of Edwin Nacario Jr. and Leopoldo Japitana, emerged winner after finishing the 80-kilometer race with a time of 4:07:35.

Second place went to Team Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team of Cebu composed of Dongkey Sanchez and Melvin Codoy, who finished with a time of 4:11:59. Third place went to Team Amorganda from Cebu, which is composed of Niño Surban and Rafael Amorganda. They wound up with a time of 4:27:57.

According to the Chyrel Gomez, Cebu Epic Race Organizer, the race was a success as it exceeded last year’s number.

“Last year we had 80 teams with 180 riders then this year we had 130 teams with 260 and this year’s route kay shorter siya, 80km, pero same ra siya ug elevation gain and loss sa 100km kay abot man gihapon 3000m and backroads ra sa Cebu mountains,” she said.

With the success of this year’s race, Gomez hinted of a better race next year.

“We’re bringing back true mountain biking in Cebu. And Cebu Epic will have a trilogy this 2020,” she said.

Other big names like Joseph Miller and Jhep-poy Juson also joined but they experienced flat tires twice during the course of the race and failed to make it to the top five this year.

Here are winners in other categories:

Women’s Open

Champion: Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team (Pamela Jane Ruiz, Athena Marie Magpantay)

50-59 age category

Champion: Lagalag Singapore (Nilo Pantaleon, Berner Teorica)

40-49 age category

Champion: Cebu Cycling Larang Team (Rodyard Soriba, Harry Jumamoy)

30-39 age category

Champion: Team Cebu Cycling (Alexander Diaz, James Kho)

20-29 age category

Champion: Team North Cyclist (Jessiedel Arnado, Recarl Abas)

Mini Epic

Champion: Team Lazpag (Ramxes Niño Pabuaya, Jay Jet Parilla)

/bmjo