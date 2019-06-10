PNP: Case build-up ongoing vs Kapa, other investment scams

Police ops vs scam groups to be launched this week

INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday it is already conducting case build-up against some of the groups involved in investment scams, including the Surigao del Sur-based Kapa-Community Ministry International Inc.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP chief Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde said police operations against some of these groups will be launched within this week.

“The PNP and NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) are working on it, and we have already made case build-up. Within the week, merong resulta ‘yan (there will be a result),” he said.

But Albayalde said the PNP has yet to conduct case build-up to all investment scam groups, which he estimated to be totalling to twelve.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered the NBI and the PNP to investigate Kapa-Community Ministry International Inc. and other investment scam groups operating mainly in Southern Mindanao.

Kapa was allegedly encouraging its preys to “donate” any amount in exchange of a 30-percent monthly return.

“When it is [too] good to be true, it is fraud,” Duterte earlier said. (Editor: Julie Espinosa)