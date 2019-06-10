Separate operations yield more than 300k worth of suspected illegal drugs

Cebu City, Philippines—Authorities seized more than P300,000 worth of illegal drugs in separate buy-bust operations here on Sunday night, June 9, 2019.

In Punta Princesa, the Labangon Police Station, headed by Police Major Keith Allen Andaya, nabbed three persons in Pleasant Homes after being caught with 28 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P190,400.

Police identified the suspects as Rodel Tabar, who was the target of the operation, Leo Lapay, and Arturo Abella.

The three were caught after police received complaints from the “Itug-an ni CD” hotline of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

At around 11 p.m., another operation by the City Intelligence Branch and the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the CCPO in Revarage, Sitio Manol in Barangay Tisa resulted to the arrest of Maridel Alia, a resident of the said village.

Headed by Police Major Henrix Bancoleta, authorities seized around 16 grams of alleged illegal drugs with an estimated value of P172,720.

According to the police, the operation that led to the arrest of Alia stemmed from reports from social media about the suspect’s illegal activities.

Initial investigation showed that Alia’s husband was also arrested last year and is now imprisoned for illegal drugs charges. /bmjo