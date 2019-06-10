Eddie Garcia suffered neck fracture, not heart attack

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Eddie Garcia suffered a neck fracture, not a heart attack when he tripped and fell while shooting an upcoming TV series.

Screenwriter and director Bibeth Orteza clarified that Garcia tripped on a cable wire and fractured his neck during the taping of a teleserye for GMA Network.

“No heart attack, no aneurysm or anything related to brain. He tripped on a cable wire of the production. Fell face down and fractured something base neck c1and c2,” Orteza said, as quoted by entertainment site PEP.ph on Sunday.

This is contrary to previous reports saying the veteran actor was hospitalized due to a heart attack during the location shoot in Tondo, Manila.

Meanwhile, GMA Network said it would review the viral video of Garcia collapsing during taping.

“The video of Mr. Eddie Garcia faltering in his steps & eventually collapsing has reached GMA. We are seriously reviewing the said video as well as other videos of the same scene which our cameras also took, before we make any conclusions on what really transpired,” the network said Sunday in a statement.

It was also clarified that Garcia is currently under “critical observation” and not in comatose. /gsg

