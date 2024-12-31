Behold Bohol: Pioneering sustainability and progress in 2024

Hailed as the country’s first UNESCO Geopark, in 2023, Bohol intensified its campaign to promote sustainable practices. From community empowerment of local businesses to strengthening the geoconservation efforts, the province has taken significant strides this 2024.

As a beacon of sustainable development, Bohol has not only grown but also transformed this year. Setting up new standards in tourism, ecological conservation, and community empowerment, the province continues to prove that progress and environmental responsibility can coexist beautifully.

Sustainable Tourism

The province’s commitment to environmental conservation reached unprecedented heights this year, with remarkable initiatives led by local resorts and communities. Resorts are cultivating sustainable tourism by thoughtfully integrating conservation with sustainable economic development strategies, demonstrating that they can create lasting positive impacts on local communities and environments.

BE Grand Resort has drastically elevated the Philippines’ luxury tourism landscape, positioning Bohol as a premium global destination. By clinching two prestigious World Luxury Hotel Awards this year—Global Winner for Luxury Hideaway Villa and Luxury Villa—the resort has played a pivotal role in stimulating the local economy. This groundbreaking achievement symbolizes more than just hospitality excellence; it represents the resort’s dedication to provide an unparalleled experience grounded in sustainability and community. Deeply committed to ensuring the economic impacts of their decisions, BE Grand continues to foster strong relationships with the local vendors and businesses, giving more meaningful economic opportunities to the locals of the province.

Environmental responsibility also took center stage at Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao. Nestled directly on the pure white sands of Alona Beach, Panglao, the resort spearheaded an environmental initiative by partnering with Ocean Conservancy. The International Coastal Cleanup is an annual global volunteer-led event held every September at the resort. This clean-up drive highlights a multi-faceted approach to environmental stewarship–-educating the youth, and inspiring them to take action.

This year, the green project drew a larger number of volunteers from different sectors ,with a total of 1,080 volunteers, which is significantly higher than last year’s 456. The participants retrieved 1.3 tons of waste, including glass bottles, tin cans, paper, plastics, and cloths. This solidifies and strengthens the impact of the cause, hoping to drive more people to collaborate and more resorts and hotels to integrate the immense importance of environmental consciousness in the years to come. As per Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao, the initiative is just one of the many ways that they aim to give back to the environment. With the support of the public and private sectors, this proves that there is really power in collaborative efforts.

Local Tourism Initiatives

The City of Tagbilaran also showcased its endeavor to become a model for sustainable tourism, inviting people from around the globe to witness and partake in the city’s entertainment, cuisine, and cultural experiences, as they celebrated this year’s Saulog 2024. The city’s efforts have garnered support from the Department of Tourism, making it clear that the approach aligns with the province for sustainable tourism goals.

The city’s commitment to creating a more sustainable environment was realized through supporting different initiatives such as the continuous operations of the Souvenir Items Facility, where they upcycle waste plastic bags into plastic sheets used to create various souvenir products that the locality sells in the City Tourism Office. Balai Cacao, a small enterprise, likewise supports the cause by offering pure Bohol-grown cacao products sourced locally to tourists and locals, alike. This groundbreaking approach to sustainable economic development continues to provide livelihood opportunities for out-of-school-youth and women in the city.

Cultivating the Local Potential

Beyond this, this year Bohol embarked on various initiatives that celebrated the craftsmanship of Boholanos in fashion, art, and food.

At the heart of its idyllic charm, BE Grand Resort is dedicated to environmental sustainability, implementing a range of eco-friendly ways to reduce its ecological footprint. This year marks the Bohol International Flower Festival, highlighting the resort’s efforts to showcase nature’s resilience and beauty through a spectacle of flora, food, and art. A collaborative fusion of fashion and art highlighted various esteemed Designers from Bohol and Cebu. The show intertwined the local fashion creativity of our couturiers with the global artistry of International florists.

Amidst the fashion and flora, the Bohol Food and Wine Festival also became the avenue to showcase the rich culinary potential of the province. With 500 different exhibitors featuring local artisans and producers who showcased artisanal chocolates, handcrafted wines, and other regional treasures, the event unveiled the cultural richness of Bohol.

The Bellevue Resort celebrated its 12-year milestone this 2024. With the theme, Luxury of Sanctuary, the resort transformed into an intimate yet grandeur celebration, flaunting the rich flavors of the province with their special dinner spread fusion of innovation and tradition. The feast integrated 12 distinct cooking techniques and various arrays of locally sourced ingredients.

The event did not only highlight the little details of Bohol’s richness in agricultural bounty and cultural heritage incorporated into their celebration but also the testament of artistry and dedication to sustainability. As mutli-awarded 5-star resort, their notable marks in the tourism scene of Bohol further solidifies their obligation to provide innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

Another significant milestone this year was the grand opening of Jpark Island Resort, in Alona, Bohol. This world-class addition has further cemented Bohol’s position as a premier destination, offering luxury accommodations and family-friendly attractions that blend seamlessly with the province’s sustainable tourism efforts.

Behold Bohol, A Destination that Redefines Progress

This year, the province has proudly become visible as a destination where luxury, sustainability, community empowerment, and cultural heritage thrive in harmony. Bohol strives to strengthen its UNESCO Global Geopark status, with resorts and businesses leading the community’s unified efforts. Their dedication for sustainability and ethical practices further positions the province as a premier destination that honors not just progress, but also the environment.

