Aircon buses with own comfort rooms start plying Cebu City to Mactan route

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With the growing volume of passengers from Cebu City going to Lapu-Lapu City, Vallacar Transit Inc. has started fielding additional buses to serve this route.

In Facebook post this morning, June 11, Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) Operations Manager Jonathan Tumulak said Vallacar has allocated 10 airconditioned Ceres buses that will ply the CSBT to Marina Mall, Lapu-Lapu City route and vice versa.

From CSBT, the buses will pass Fuente Osmeña, Cebu Business Park, IT Park, SM City Cebu, North Bus Terminal, Mandaue Highway, Pacific Mall and last stop at Marina Mall and the Mactan Economic Zone 1.

Tumulak told CDN Digital that the buses will ply its route from the CSBT from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. A trip leaves the CSBT every 45 minutes.

What makes these buses different from others is that these are equipped with their own comfort rooms, he said.

According to Tumulak, the buses would bear lighted signages showing the routes to guide passengers.

Vallacar first fielded six Sugbo Tours buses to serve the route from the CSBT-Fuente-SM City Cebu-North Bus Terminal-Mandaue Highway-Pacific Mall-Marina Mall-MEZ 1 and vice versa.

When the Sugbo Tours buses started serving this route, there were very few passengers, Tumulak recalled.

At present, Sugbo Tours buses would be packed with passengers especially during peak hours, he added. /dcb