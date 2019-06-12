Celebrating DAD at Maayo Hotel

This weekend, pay tribute to all father and father figures in our lives.

Come and celebrate a fun Father’s Day Weekend at Maayo Hotel. Be it your stepfather, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle or whom you consider a father, treat them to an incredibly good time with offers and activities from June 14-16, 2019 for an enjoyable and memorable celebration.

Over this weekend, spoil your dad over a drink or two as Ani Restaurant an overlooking al fresco dining area on the 16th floor, features a Drink-All-You-Can on Heineken Beer for only Php499 net per person, and a beer plus pica-pica combo for only Php799 net per person

We’ve also prepared nightly entertainment to make sure Dad gets to have an awesome time. On June 14, local Cebu band UK Lily will kick-off the weekend celebration and on June 15 female fronted rock band, Pandora will be dishing out ‘90s new wave hits. Catch them from 9pm to 11pm at Ani al fresco and the Pool Area respectively from 9pm to 11pm.

On Sunday, Father’s Day, treat your dad out to a feast fit for a king like him. Uma Restaurant’s buffet spread features some of daddy’s well-loved dishes and for prime indulgence–USDA Ribeye. Dads who dine will get a chance to win exciting prizes from the hotel and its partners. Lunch and Dinner Buffet is priced at Php999 net per person. Maayo Hotel’s Executive Chef Luigi Mangubat and daughter Maggie will show diners how to make delicious crepes through tableside service.

But if you wish for a more intimate dining experience, date your dad with a four-course dinner at Ani Restaurant for Php1,800 nett per person. This treat comes with a glass of wine.

With Father’s Day just around the corner, let us celebrate the men who matter the most and let them feel the love they deserve on his special day.

For inquiries or reservations, you may call Maayo Hotel at (032) 517 0200, email reservations@maayohotels.com or follow Maayo Hotel on Facebook and Instagram @maayohotels.