Habana brothers: Learning the value of discipline in triathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines— They say it takes two to tango.

For the Habana brothers, it takes three to engage in triathlon.

Akio, 13, Miro, 9 and Raio, 8, are currently in training to compete in IronKids 2019 that will happen in August of this year.

Theresa Habana, the boys’ mother, said that the three developed their love for triathlon when she enrolled them in a swimming class in May 2017.

They joined the swimming class under Coach Roland “Andoy” Remolino of Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG).

It was Coach Andoy who invited the Habana brothers to try triathlon.

Theresa said they decided to train with the TLTG Go for Gold because the boys showed a liking for the team.

Since then, it has been non-stop training for the boys.

Akio joined his first competition in Merida, Leyte in May 2018 in Leyte.

He joined his brothers, Miro and Raio, in IronKids in August 2018.

Theresa said it was the boys’ first time to be together to compete in IronKids 2018, which was held in Cebu.

She said the brothers did not place during the race but it was the motivation that they needed to strive harder in the next competitions.

After IronKids 2018, Miro and Raio joined Kadayawan 2018, where a triathlon competition was held during the festival in Davao in August.

Last June 1, 2019, the brothers dominated the Crimzone Cup 2019.

Akio emerged as the overall champion for the male adult’s category while Miro placed first in the 9-10-year-old category. Raio, on the other hand, placed second in the 7-8-year-old category.

Before getting the top spot in this year’s Crimzone Cup 2019, Akio placed third in April 2019 during the NAGT Capiz, a competition that serves as a qualifying event to qualify for the Philippine National Team.

All these trainings and competitions are preparing the brothers for IronKids 2019 in August this year.

“Both of us support them because being in sport helps them become better people, the best versions of themselves, ” said Mark Habana, the boys’ father.

” It is not just about winning but the virtues, the discipline they learn from training and the sport, ” added Theresa. / celr