Senator Bato challenges critics to a debate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senator-elect Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa is challenging critics, or persons who are doubting his intelligence to serve as senator, to a face-to-face debate.

“Kinsa nang mga tawhana, iatubang kanako, debatihon nako bisag usa pa ka tuig. Kun moingon sila nga walay sulod akong utok, debate ta,” said Dela Rosa, who was in Cebu to celebrate his win with his Cebuano supporters.

(Who are these people who said that I am not smart enough to be a senator? Show them to me because I can have a debate with them that would go on for a year. If you say my mind is empty, then let us engage in a debate.)

Dela Rosa claimed that most of his critics are from the Tagalong-speaking regions and their statements are forms of discrimination to the Visayan community.

Deal Rosa said he has not heard people from the Visayas regions belittling him.

He said most of the “offensive” statements come from the “rich and controlling.”

“Ang kanang mga alta sociedad maoy sigeg pangdaot kay dili sila makadawat ng ang ordinaryong tawo mahimog senador,” said Dela Rosa.

(These high society people are the ones who are constantly destroying my name because they cannot accept that an ordinary person became a senator.)

Dela Rosa said that he has all the right to be a senator because he was voted by the Filipinos.

He ranked fifth among the Senatorial candidates in the country and ranked fourth in Cebu.

He said that the rich cannot dictate the rest of the Filipinos on who they want to sit on the public posts.

“Porque taga Mindanao, ordinaryong pulis lang, wa nay karapatan mahimong senador. Di lang ko manghambog, makita man nato ang agi. Tan-awn lang nato,” said Dela Rosa.

(Just because I am from Mindanao and an ordinary police, I no longer have the right to be a senator. I do not boast but I show these with my actions. We will see in the Senate.)

Dela Rosa assured the Cebuanos that he will work on legislating laws that would improve public safety and security.

He said that he will prioritize instutionalizing the campaign against illegal drugs so the Philippines will have a uniform control system that will be implemented all over the country. / celr