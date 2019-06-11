Eva Patalinjug to Samantha Lo: ‘I know you’ll win’

Cebu City, Philippines—Real queens believe in each other’s capabilities.

Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Psychee Patalinjug expressed how proud she is of her successor, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2019 Samantha Ashley Lo.

A photo during the turn over of crown was shared by Patalinjug on her Instagram account.

“Congratulations @samantha_ashley_lo never doubted you for a second. That being said, I know you’ll win,” Patalinjug said.

She also believes that Lo’s wit and beauty are her best assets when she vies for the Miss Grand International 2019 crown.

This will be the second time for Lo to join an international competition.

In 2018, she represented the Philippines for the Best Model of the World in Turkey.

Other titles under Lo’s belt are Best Model of the World Philippines 2018 and Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017.

Patalinjug ended her post that she is ready to give pieces of advice if Lo needs her help.

This is the third time in a row that a Cebuana has won the Binibining Pilipinas Grand International crown.

Read more: Samantha Lo wins Bb. Pilipinas Grand International; marks third year for Cebu’s winning streak

Mandaue City’s Elizabeth Clenci also bagged the title in 2017 and finished second runner-up in Miss Grand International 2017 held in Vietnam.

In a statement to Cebu Daily News Digital, Patalinjug said she is happy that Cebu has become a pageant powerhouse in the country.

Read more: Cebu: The country’s pageant powerhouse

She is not just happy for Lo but as well as Talisay City’s bet Gazini Christiana Ganados who took home the Miss Universe Philippines 2019 crown.

“I hope they enjoy every moment and learn a lot from it because I know I did! It is true that it will really change you as a person. I know they will do really well in the international arena! I cannot wait to follow their journey,” Patalinjug said. /bmjo