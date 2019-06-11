Things you can learn from Dad

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, and we are all about honouring the fathers of our lives.

Fathers can be the best first teachers of our lives.

We asked around some of our friends and asked about what life lessons and skills they have learned from their Dad that they will remember forever.

Here are some of them:

Riding a bike

It may seem simple on first look. But teaching to bike and learning how to ride a bike are two sides of the same coin that strengthens the bond of two people. You are not just learning to balance the bike to make it move, you are also learning to balance and appreciate each other’s effort in making those wheels turn.

Driving a car

No driving school can level to the amount of knowledge, skills and values that your father can impart to you during your one-on-one driving lessons. Learning how to drive from your father gets you the best seat in safety and cool driving.

Fixing things, building whatever

At times, “handyman” is what they call him. Learn from Dad the best way to fix broken pipes and chairs. Learn to put together basic home decor or build something fun and creative from carton boxes.

Playing instruments

Some fathers are rockstars and balladeers. Your childhood must have been filled with great tunes if you are blessed with a musically-inclined father. If you’re a parent yourself now, then allow your children to be exposed to your Dad’s music for the littles one to acquire a good taste of the classic.

But perhaps one of the most important life lessons that we can learn from our fathers is to remain steadfast in times of trials and to constantly chase our dreams and fight for it.

Your fathers do not have to be your biological fathers.

They can be your mothers, who have since took on dual roles of being Mom and Dad; your grandfather who took you under his wing for whatever circumstance he was left to face; or an uncle who stood by you no matter what.

To men and women of your life, who stood by you as any great parent should, Happy Father’s Day! / celr